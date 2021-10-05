Fort Worth police ask for help identifying suspects in 2020 Ryan Place murder case

A year after 19-year-old Yesenia Abigail Corpus Garcia’s murder, Fort Worth police continue to look for three unidentified suspects in connection with the case.

The department posted on its Twitter page Tuesday that the Sept. 14, 2020, murder is unsolved and reposted surveillance footage asking the public to watch it again.

Garcia was fatally shot in her home around 8 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Adams Street, in the Ryan Place neighborhood. Surveillance video shows two people pacing in sync in front of Garcia’s house with a third person off-camera in the driver’s side of a pickup.

The vehicle is described as a gray 2011-2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck and at the time of the incident it had temporary license plates. Video footage shows the truck back into the driveway of Garcia’s house.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the case to call 817-392-4340.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 11:59 AM.