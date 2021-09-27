Man arrested in death of robbery accomplice slain by another in Fort Worth marijuana deal

An Irving man has been arrested on a murder charge after his robbery accomplice was fatally shot by the occupant of a Fort Worth home they planned to rob earlier this month, according to a warrant.

Benito Rodriguez was taken into custody last week in the Sept. 6 shooting death of Jesus Manuel Araujo, 34, of Mesquite.

Fort Worth police had not arrested the man who shot Araujo.

Rodriguez didn’t fire the shot that killed Araujo, but Fort Worth police say he can be charged in his accomplice’s death because he was engaged in a dangerous act — an armed robbery — that caused the death of another person.

Rodriguez was in the Tarrant County Jail Monday in lieu of $100,00 bond.

Rodriguez admitted to planning to rob a resident of his marijuana and money in the 3400 block of Brown Avenue in Fort Worth, according to a warrant written by Detective J. Cedillo. He asked Araujo for help because he knew that Araujo carried a weapon, according to the warrant.

A gunfight erupted just before 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6 when Rodriguez and Araujuo walked into the residence. The occupant shot Araujo several times while Rodriguez fled, according to the warrant.

