Man dies after Fort Worth drive-by shooting near Riverside; police still investigating

The victim of a drive-by shooting near the Riverside neighborhood in Fort Worth died Monday afternoon, just hours after police responded to the scene.

Jesus Araujo, 34, died from gunshot wounds to his chest and right thigh after being taken to a hospital, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records.

Fort Worth police officers responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Brown Avenue on Monday just after 10:30 a.m.

A dispatch report said that at least two shots were fired from a vehicle in that area. One person, Araujo, was injured and died.

As of Thursday, Fort Worth police had no further information on the homicide, including whether the victim knew the shooter in any capacity. No arrests have been made in the case.

