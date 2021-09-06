Crime

One person hospitalized after Monday morning shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH

One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting on Monday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Brown Ave — near the Riverside neighborhood — just after 10:30 a.m., according to Officer Daniel Segura.

A dispatch report says that at least two shots were fired from a vehicle in that area. One person was injured.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made.

