One man was injured in a shooting outside of a Fort Worth apartment complex early Monday.

Fort Worth police were sent to the 3300 block of Polo Club Drive, near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard, at around 12:45 a.m., according police.

A man was shot in his leg and taken to a hospital. His injury is non-life-threatening, police told the station.

The investigation is ongoing.