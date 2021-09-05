Crime

Two dead in Garland after police say intoxicated driver crashed into their car

A Garland man is in custody Sunday after police said he crashed into a car and killed two people while driving intoxicated.

Police said in a news release that Gustavo Huerta Jr. was driving westbound on State Highway 66 in Garland around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when he rear ended a passenger car, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier, overturn and then crash into a ditch, where it burned.

Two people in the car died at the scene, according to the release. Their identities have not yet been released.

Huerta remained on the scene until police arrived, according to the release. During their investigation, police determined he was intoxicated and arrested him, charging him with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter.

Huerta is being held at the Garland Detention Center and has not yet had bond set. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

