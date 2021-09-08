Crime

Fort Worth homicide detectives investigate attempted robbery that left teen dead

Fort Worth police are investigating an attempted robbery during which an 18-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in the 1300 block of Porta Street.

Officers responded to a shooting call early Saturday morning and found the teen with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police did not specify what role the man had in the attempted robbery.

The man who died was identified as 18-year-old Emmanuel Oshogbe by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead about 3:45 a.m. after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the incident as an attempted robbery, police said. No additional information has been released.

