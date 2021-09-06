One person dead after driver rear-ends disabled sedan on Interstate 30 in Arlington

One person is dead after a driver rear-ended a disabled vehicle in Arlington on Sunday night, according to police.

Police said one sedan became disabled before 11 p.m. Sunday while driving eastbound on Interstate 30. The driver was unable to move to the shoulder of the road due to construction and activated his or her hazard lights, staying in the inside lane of traffic.

The driver of another sedan crashed into the disabled vehicle, according to police, and was transported to the hospital where he died. The driver of the disabled vehicle was not injured, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the driver who died.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.