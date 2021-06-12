Medical examiner’s office releases name of man found in Fort Worth apartment breezeway

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man whose body was found on Thursday in an apartment breezeway just north of downtown Fort Worth. Police have said that the man either was shot to death or died in a fall from an elevated area in the apartment complex.

Trenton Chambers, 20, died about 2:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North Hampton Street, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Dallas.

The medical examiner’s office has not released the cause or manner of Chambers’ death.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case. Police have not announced an arrest.