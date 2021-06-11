Suspect arrested in February Garland killing exchanged gunfire with victim, police say

Police on Friday arrested the suspect in a killing in February outside a business in Garland.

Luis Garcia, 21, of Arlington, was booked at the Garland Detention Center on suspicion of murder in the death of Rhamil Reason, 18, Garland police said.

Reason was found dead on Feb. 1. He had been shot behind a business in the 500 block of West Interstate 30, police said.

Surveillance video led detectives to believe that Reason was involved in an exchange of gunfire with another person the night before his body was found.