Teenager shot in Fort Worth high school parking lot has died, police say

A teenager who was shot in the parking lot outside Eastern Hills High School on Monday has died, Fort Worth police said Wednesday.

The teenager had not been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as of Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth school officials declined to answer questions about whether any students were involved in the shooting and deferred to police regarding details of the investigation.

The victim was shot in the neck in the parking lot of the school in the 5700 block of Shelton Street near Weiler Boulevard, police said.

A caller told police the shooting happened in the parking lot and the suspect fled the scene, according to a police call log.

Police said it appears the shooting resulted from a fight but said they didn’t have information yet on a possible suspect or motive. No one had been taken into custody as of Wednesday and homicide detectives were investigating.

The shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m., after classes had dismissed for the day.