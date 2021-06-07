Crime

Shooting reported near Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth; one teen injured

A person was shot near Eastern Hills High School on Monday afternoon, according to Fort Worth police scanner reports.

The person was a teenager and was critically wounded, CBS DFW reported.

The call came in about 5:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of Shelton Street near Weiler Boulevard.

A caller told police the shooting happened in a parking lot and the suspect fled the scene, according to a police call log.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.

