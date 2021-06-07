Four people injured during drive-by shooting at east Fort Worth convenience store

A gunman wounded three people Sunday night during a drive-by shooting at a convenience store, Fort Worth police said.

A fourth person was injured when the victim was hit by a car that was fleeing the scene.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

The shooting occurred about 11:49 p.m. at Smokey’s Paradise, 5310 Rosedale St.

Someone in a vehicle fired multiple rounds at a group of people standing around in front of the store, Fort Worth police said.

At 11:59 p.m. Sunday, another call was received at 5511 Beaty St. in reference to another gunshot victim.

Detectives determined that both shootings were related.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds and one person was hit by the vehicle. The four, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, were taken to local hospital for treatment.

After the shooting, the gunman drove away from the scene and no one has been arrested as of Monday morning.