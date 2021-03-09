Man, baby shot in possibly gang-related east Fort Worth shooting, police say

A man was shot and a baby was grazed with a bullet during a shooting in east Fort Worth, TX early Tuesday, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A suspect opened fire on a man who was holding a baby outside of his east Fort Worth apartment early Tuesday morning, striking the adult several times and grazing the infant with a bullet, police said.

The man was in serious condition and the baby was in good condition, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital.

There were two suspects who approached the man, including the one who opened fire, and both were at large Tuesday morning. The shooting was possibly gang-related, police said.

Officers responded around 1:35 a.m. to a shooting call in the 700 block of Barrywood Court, according to a police call log. They determined two men had confronted the other man outside of his apartment, as he was holding an infant, police said.

For unknown reasons, police said, one of the suspects shot the man multiple times. Both ran away from the scene.

Gang units are investigating the shooting, police said.

The man was undergoing surgery Tuesday morning, police said.