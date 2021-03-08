Suspected drunken driver accused in traffic death of Arlington woman in Fort Worth

A White Settlement man faces an intoxication manslaughter charge in the weekend traffic death of an Arlington woman on a Fort Worth street, according to jail records and Fort Worth police.

Jail records identified the suspect as James Alexander Hernandez, 27, of White Settlement who was arrested Saturday morning.

Hernandez also faces a charge of intoxication assault in the case.

Killed in the Saturday wreck was 59-year-old Dana Terese Eller of Arlington who died at the scene. A 39-year-old man also was injured in the collision.

Fort Worth police responded to the major accident at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at Camp Bowie West Boulevard and Alta Mere Drive.

A red sedan driven by Hernandez hit a motorcycle and another car at that scene, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth police did not provide any other details on the wreck.

Hernandez was taken into custody at that time.