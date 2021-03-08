Body found in Trinity River in Irving identified as missing Arlington man, police say

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a dead body found Monday in the Trinity River near Irving Golf Course. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The body of a man found in the Trinity River near an Irving golf course has been identified as a missing Arlington man, Irving police said Tuesday.

The man was Eric Joubert, 34, who was listed as missing on Feb. 5, Irving police said.

On Monday, Irving police had requested help to identify the body and authorities said no foul play was suspected.

Irving police responded to a report of a body at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Trinity River near the Irving Golf Course in the 2000 block of East Shady Grove Road.

A Dallas police helicopter located the body after Irving police responded, and Irving and Dallas firefighters recovered the body.