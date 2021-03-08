Irving police ask for help identifying dead body found in Trinity River by golf course

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a dead body found Monday in the Trinity River near Irving Golf Course. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irving police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a body they found at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the Trinity River near the Irving Golf Course in the 2000 block of E. Shady Grove Road.

The person is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s, with a tattoo on his back saying “God Forgive Me,” one on his shoulder saying “Brenda,” “Joubert” on his left shoulder, “SMC” on his right forearm and one unreadable on the left side of his chest.

Police said the man weighed between 173 and 220 pounds and was between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2.

Police do not suspect foul play in the death.

Anyone with information can call Irving police at 972-273-1010 or send an email to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.