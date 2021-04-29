Fort Worth Crips gang members trailed rival from club, shot him dead in BMW, DA says

Two men late last month pulled along a rival gang member’s BMW in east Fort Worth before they both opened fire and shot him to death in his head, prosecutors allege.

Police on Wednesday arrested Merrell Hall, 25, on suspicion of murder in the March 28 killing at 8900 Randol Mill Road.

Hall and Jonathan Howard, 30, shot to death Quiton Murray, 25, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Murray was a Piru Blood gang member, and Howard is an Aggland Crip gang member, according to a motion filed by the District Attorney’s Office that sought to set the conditions of Howard’s bond in the case.

Howard had previously threatened Murray and found out he was going to be at a nightclub in Arlington, according to the bond conditions motion. Howard sought out Murray at the club and started an altercation. Security staffers removed Howard from the club.

Howard waited for Murray to leave the club and followed him and two other people in a vehicle. When Murray neared home, Howard and Hall opened fire, prosecutors allege.

Howard was on bond when the killing occurred. He was wearing an ankle monitor.

Two people, a 26-year-old woman and 24 year-old man, were also in the vehicle Howard and Hall fired on.

Police on March 30 arrested Howard in connection with Murray’s killing.