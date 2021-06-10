Man shot to death in street outside apartments just north of downtown Fort Worth

A man was shot to death on Thursday afternoon in the street outside an apartment building just north of downtown Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Hampton Street, Fort Worth police said. A MedStar spokesman said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release other information about the killing or the assailant.

About an hour before the North Hampton Street shooting, another man was shot twice in west Fort Worth, in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail at the Villas at Sierra Vista apartments, police said. The MedStar spokesman said that the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

The investigation into both shootings continues.