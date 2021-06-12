Crime

Woman shot as people involved in Fort Worth club fray circled back, fired into crowd

Assailants in a vehicle fired early Saturday on a crowd of people outside a Fort Worth club and shot a woman in her leg, police said.

An altercation inside the club in the 3100 block of North Main Street continued to a parking lot, where about 60 people gathered, Fort Worth police said. Several people who were involved jumped into a vehicle and drove from the scene, then circled back and started firing into the crowd, police said.

A woman was struck about 5 a.m. and was taken to a hospital, where she is being treated for a wound that is not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they had not identified the assailants.

Police did not release the club’s name.

