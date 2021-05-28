Police update charges, release names of officers injured in Flower Mound standoff

Authorities have updated charges against the man accused of shooting three officers and starting a 10-hour standoff with police and FBI SWAT teams at his Flower Mound home.

Bryan Hucabee, 60, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant for the three police officers he shot, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, a second-degree felony, for an offense against his wife that occurred before police arrived, according to a news release.

Bond has been set at $350,000.

Flower Mound police said Hucabee fired on officers Wednesday night when they responded to a call from his wife saying he was suicidal. He injured Sgt. Adam Quintana, who has 14 years of service; Sgt. John Styne-Burns, 13 years of service; and Officer Gregory Hall, four years of service.

One officer treated at the scene was shot in the chest but his ballistic body armor absorbed the impact. He was taken to a hospital afterward to be checked out as a precautionary measure. Another officer was transported to the hospital after a bullet hit his ballistic shield, shattering the glass. The third was hit by bullet fragments in his neck, face and shoulders.

All three officers are recovering and doing well, the department said.

The shots fired at officers initiated an hourslong standoff with police and, eventually, the FBI at Hucabee’s home in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive.

Police used drones and, at one point, a robot to monitor Hucabee during the standoff, Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel said in a news conference Thursday. They also used an armored vehicle to evacuate nearby residents due to the use of firearms and, eventually called in FBI SWAT teams to assist.

After FBI teams took control of the scene, they breached the residence and used tear gas to force Hucabee out, Kancel said.

Police said Hucabee then surrendered “without incident” to the FBI.

Police were called to his residence in 2017 for a previous incident after which Hucabee handed over his guns and a detective spent months trying to direct the family to resources to help them with whatever problems they were having, police said.

Hucabee did not accept any help and the guns were returned to him in 2019, police said.

Hucabee is currently being held at the Denton County Jail.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text “Home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.