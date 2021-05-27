Crime

Two children, 11 and 16, shot after argument escalated to gunfire in south Fort Worth

An 11-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot Thursday evening in far south Fort Worth following an argument, according to police.

The children were transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the incident in the 3700 block of Seven Gables Street.

Police said one of the victims was in an argument with another person that “quickly escalated” and resulted in the first victim being shot through the thigh.

They believe the bullet exited the first victim and struck the second, though police didn’t say where the second victim was hit.

Police did not identify which victim was involved in the argument and which was the bystander.

The incident is still under investigation and police said they do not have anybody in custody. Gun violence detectives have been notified.

Police said they do not know the age of the shooter and have not released any details about him or her.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

