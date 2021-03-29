Dallas woman is second suspect accused in homicide, robbery at Fort Worth game room

A 25-year-old Dallas woman is the second suspect taken into custody and accused in the March 4 shooting death of a Fort Worth game room employee, according to jail records and Fort Worth police.

Suzann Meranda Aleman was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Fort Worth Jail.

Aleman faces a charge of capital murder in the case, according to jail records.

Renay Juan Moreno, 25, of Grand Prairie, was arrested on March 18 on the same charge.

The two are accused of being involved in the shooting death of 37-year-old Mahmmud F. Ghanim of Arlington.

Fort Worth officers responded around 2 a.m. on March 4 to a call of a shooting at a game room behind an Arby’s on Altamesa Boulevard, in a strip mall, according to a police call log. They found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said. The name of the game room was not listed on police reports.

The victim was taken to a hospital but didn’t survive his injuries, police said.

Police believe the two suspects robbed multiple people inside the game room of property and money. At some point during the robbery, Ghanim was shot.

Just days after the fatal shooting and robbery, Fort Worth detectives released surveillance video from the business in hope that someone would recognize the suspects and contact authorities.

Two suspects were captured on security videos in the business in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard. One suspect appeared to be wearing long white shorts and a puffy black coat with a hood, as well as a Dallas Cowboys hat. This suspect had a star tattoo on the left hand, police said, and another tattoo of some kind on the right hand.

The other suspect was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt with a hoodie, the videos show. A surveillance image provided by police shows the suspect pointing a gun with his right hand as he appears to be speaking to patrons.

The two suspects were seen driving away in a white SUV, police said.

This report contains information from Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives.