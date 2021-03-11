Teen charged with capital murder in White Settlement double homicide, police say

An 18-year-old was arrested in Arkansas in late February on a charge of capital murder more than two weeks after he and a 16-year-old allegedly shot two men to death in a White Settlement apartment, the police department announced this week.

Christopher Trevon Avington, a resident of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, has refused extradition, police said in a news release.

Avington and the 16-year-old, whose name was not released, are accused of fatally shooting De Andrew Bentley, 26, and Trevon Hampton, 25, during an apparent robbery attempt at 3:45 a.m. Feb. 9, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Bentley’s girlfriend told police he had asked her if a friend could come over to his place in the Parque Vista Apartments on La Plaza Drive, the affidavit shows. She had never heard of the man.

The teens showed up, the girlfriend told police investigators, and one of them stated he was going to rob them before he pulled out a gun. He shot Bentley and Hampton multiple times, police said.

Eight people, including at least four children, were at the apartment for a family gathering, but no one else was injured, police said.

Avington was arrested by the Arkadelphia Police Department on Feb. 25, police said. The department is continuing its investigation of the second suspect.

A man who was in the bathroom during the shooting told police he had seen Avington earlier in the day discussing robbing people and showing off his gun, according to the affidavit. It appeared to be a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun.

The man said the suspects were staying in a room at a Days Inn, according to the affidavit. Police then obtained a receipt for Avington’s room and were able to review a copy of his driver’s license from Arkansas and verify his address.

Bentley’s girlfriend identified Avington in a lineup as the shooter.