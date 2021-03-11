Two wounded after gunman opened fire during road rage on Airport Freeway in Hurst

Two men were wounded Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire on them during a road rage incident on Airport Freeway in Hurst, Hurst police said.

A search continued Thursday for the gunman.

The two men suffered wounds to their necks in the shooting which occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Airport Freeway in Hurst.

The victims were taken by private car to Medical City North Hills in North Richland Hills where they were treated for their injuries.

Hurst police did not release details on the road rage.

The victims told Hurst police the suspect was in a four-door possibly silver or bronze sedan, but they were unable to provide a description of the gunman or weapon.

At some point on the highway, the gunman fired multiple shots into the victim’s car. The two men wounded had been sitting in rear passenger seats when they were injured.

After the shooting, the gunman drove off and he was last seen traveling northbound on Handley Ederville Road.