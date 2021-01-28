Woman shot during Fort Worth road rage incident, police say; home struck by gunfire

A woman who was driving with her husband in north Fort Worth around midnight on Thursday was shot in the hip during a road rage incident, police said.

The woman’s injury wasn’t life-threatening. A residence in the area was struck with stray gunfire, police said, but no one inside was injured.

The person who shot the woman was at large as of Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting call in the 1200 block of Longhorn Road around 12:25 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated his wife was shot near the Longhorn Cheers Liquor, the call log shows.

Police confirmed the woman driving the car was shot, and she was taken to a hospital. It was a road rage incident, police said, where she was shot as she was driving with her husband on Old Decatur Road near Longhorn Road. The suspect was in a four-door sedan.

The department didn’t release details of how the road rage incident unfolded.