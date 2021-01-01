Man injured in Fort Worth road-rage shooting, one taken into custody, police say

Fort Worth police have taken a suspect into custody after a road-rage shooting left one injured on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Handley Drive and Brentwood Stair Road near the Ryanwood neighborhood. A male in a vehicle opened fire on a male in another vehicle, striking him in the arm, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Police did not immediately release the names of those involved. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.