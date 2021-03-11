20 tenants displaced after fire in east Fort Worth apartments, officials say

Fort Worth firefighters respond to a fire at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Sunridge Circle on Thursday morning. The fire heavily damaged four units and left 20 tenants displaced, according to the fire department. Fort Worth Fire Department

A fire broke out in an apartment complex in east Fort Worth Thursday morning, destroying four units and displacing 20 people, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire in the 9000 block of Sun Ridge Circle around 6 a.m. They encountered flames and the incident was elevated to a second alarm fire, bringing in additional crews to the scene, the fire department said on Twitter.

The fire was under control by around 6:40 a.m., the fire department tweeted. Firefighters continued to battle hot spots at the complex through the morning.

Photos from the department show multiple second-story apartments charred black, with gaping holes in the roof.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the fire started, or if the fire department has determined a cause.

Mike Drivdahl, a fire department spokesman, wasn’t immediately able to provide an update over the phone Thursday morning.

