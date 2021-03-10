Crime

2 men shot at east Fort Worth house, authorities say; third victim shot at second scene

One man was shot to death and another was critically injured Wednesday afternoon at a house in east Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victims were shot about 5 p.m. in the 3500 block of Avenue H, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

At another scene in the 3600 block of East Rosedale Street, a man was shot about the same time. His condition was not life-threatening, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
