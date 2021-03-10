Man shot in back while driving on Fort Worth highway in gang shooting, police say

A man was shot in the back early Wednesday while driving on a highway in east Fort Worth in what police believe was gang-related.

Gang units are investigating the shooting.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Fort Worth police responded to a local hospital after the victim was driven to the facility shortly after 2 a.m.

At the hospital, investigators learned that the man had been driving on Interstate 30 near Cooks Lane in east Fort Worth when he was shot and seriously wounded.

The man drove to his girlfriend’s home where he left his car and was driven to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.