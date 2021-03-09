Crime
Fort Worth police release security videos of suspects in game room robbery, homicide
The Fort Worth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two men accused of shooting and killing a man early Thursday as they were robbing a game room.
The pair were captured in security videos in the business in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard. One man appeared to be wearing long white shorts and a puffy black coat with a hood, as well as a Dallas Cowboys hat. This man had a star tattoo on his left hand, police said, and another tattoo of some kind on his right hand.
The other man was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt with a hoodie, the videos show. A surveillance image provided by police shows him pointing a gun with his right hand as he appears to be speaking to patrons.
The two men were seen driving away in a white SUV, police said.
Anyone who thinks they may know the identities of one or both of the men is asked to call police at 817-392-4341.
The victim in the shooting hadn’t been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as of Tuesday.
Officers responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to a call of a shooting in a game room behind the Arby’s on Altamesa Boulevard, in a strip mall, according to a police call log. The found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.
He was taken to a hospital but didn’t survive his injuries, police said.
Police believe the two suspects robbed multiple people inside the game room of property and money. They ran away from the scene.
