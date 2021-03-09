Man wearing red T-shirt with American flag robbed Saginaw bank, police say

A man wearing a T-shirt with an American flag on it robbed a Saginaw bank Monday afternoon and took an undisclosed amount of money, Saginaw police said.

No injuries were reported in the holdup.

Saginaw police on Tuesday released surveillance photographs of the suspect in hopes that someone would recognize him and contact authorities.

In the photograph, the robber appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm.

The robbery occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Convenience Bank in the Walmart in the 1400 block of N. Saginaw Blvd.

Detectives believe the holdup involved only one suspect.

Witnesses described him as a white man, heavy set and in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a red T-shirt with an American flag on the right shoulder, and a black cap with a subdued American flag on the front.

Anyone with information should contact Saginaw Det. L. Norris at 817-230-0364 or lnorris@saginawpolice.org. Also residents can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or 469tips.com