Man shot, killed during overnight robbery in south Fort Worth, police say

A man was shot and killed during a robbery in south Fort Worth early Thursday morning, police said.

His identity wasn’t immediately released.

There are at least two suspects in the robbery who fled the scene, police said, and were at large as of Thursday morning. Police believe they robbed multiple victims of property and money.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard around 2 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated there was a shooting at a game room behind the Arby’s on Altamesa Boulevard.

Google shows the listed address on the call log, however, was for a tax preparation service.

Police found the man with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso, the department said. He was taken to a hospital, police said, but didn’t survive his injuries.

The suspects who entered the business and carried out the robbery ran away on foot, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.