Denton police officer arrested by the FBI and put on leave, officials say

A Denton, Texas, police officer was arrested by the FBI, officials say. David Schoolcraft, a 15-year department veteran, was placed on administrative leave.

A Denton police officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

David Schoolcraft, a 15-year veteran of the police department, was arrested by the FBI, according to Denton Police. Schoolcraft has been a patrol officer throughout his employment with the city.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave after the arrest, officials say.

“The Denton Police Department is not involved in the criminal case and is cooperating with the special agents conducting the investigation,” officials said in a news release.

The criminal charge against Schoolcraft has not been released.

“We are waiting for the initial appearance hearing before releasing charges because of files being sealed,” FBI spokesperson Melinda Urbina told the Denton Record Chronicle.

Schoolcraft was scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday, the newspaper reported.