Grand jury indicts men in slayings at Fort Worth dealership, Palo Pinto County building

A grand jury in Tarrant County on Tuesday indicted on capital murder two men in the killings of three people involved in the operation of a Fort Worth auto dealership.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office had charged Lamont Cousins, 44, and Andrew Vandermeer, 32, with that crime in connection with the Dec. 14 shooting deaths of Virginia Lewis, Clayton Turrentine and Veronica Jones.

Turrentine, 55, and Jones, 46, were slain at a building in Palo Pinto County. Vandermeer drove them in a pickup truck to the scene of their deaths from Bill’s Auto Sales in the 4200 block of Benbrook Highway, Fort Worth police have alleged.

Lewis, 65, was slain at the car dealer’s office, police have alleged.

Cousins and Turrentine were involved in an argument about the sale of a vehicle, according to a Fort Worth police detective’s description of the crimes in an affidavit supporting Cousins and Vandermeer’s arrest.

The same grand jury on Tuesday indicted Dorian Woodard on capital murder in the killing of a convenience store clerk who was shot in January during a robbery in south Arlington .

Woodard, 18, shot dead Jordan Hightower, 31, the grand jury concluded.