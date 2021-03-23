4 suspects charged in murder of Arlington man forcibly tattooed with girlfriend’s name

After one of his tattoos was defaced and he was forced to have his girlfriend’s name tattooed on his neck, Younis Alhassinyani left his girlfriend’s Arlington apartment on the morning of Feb. 2 with four men who were holding guns.

Alhassinyani asked them, “Can I just call my mother to take me home?”

They said no and told him, “We will take you home,” according to a warrant.

Two days later, Alhassinyani’s body was found in a drainage creek near Texas 360 in Euless, left there after being shot in the neck.

As of Tuesday, four of five people involved in the shooting death of 22-year-old Younis Alhassinyani of Arlington had been arrested, according to KXAS-TV.

His girlfriend, Erika Perez, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail last week on charges of aggravated kidnapping, making a false report, failing to report a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in jail Tuesday with bond set at $32,000.

Booked into the Tarrant County Jail in the past few weeks on capital murder charges were Benjamin Delgadillo, Justin Jaxs Salinas and Pedro Angel Rodriguez.

Euless police have identified the fifth person involved, but he was not in custody, according to KXAS-TV.

A warrant for Delgadillo didn’t provide a motive for the killing, but said Perez became upset with Alhassinyani after she found that he had taken pictures of her credit cards and discovered he was seeing other girls.

In addition, the warrant noted that known drug dealers had become upset with Alhassinyani.

The warrant written by Euless Detective J. Coffee provided this account of the homicide:

Alhassinyani, who is from Kurdistan, had been addicted to an assortment of illegal and prescription drugs and had traveled to Kurdistan to get clean.

He returned to Texas on Dec. 25, 2020, and was introduced to Perez, who uses methamphetamine, according to the warrant. Alhassinyani also became addicted to the drug.

For the most part, Alhassinyani, who didn’t own a car, spent most of his time at Perez’s apartment in Arlington.

At about 1 a.m. on Feb. 2, he called his mother and asked for a ride home from Perez’s apartment. A relative was sent to pick him up, but Alhassinyani never provided an address. No one heard from him after that.

Days later, Alhassinyani’s relatives repeatedly went to Perez’s apartment, trying to find him. Perez told them he had left her apartment at 1 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Perez would later contact Arlington police, saying she was being harassed and threatened by Alhassinyani’s family as they tried to find him.

Detectives learned that Perez on the night of Feb. 1 had posted a video on Facebook Live, inviting people to come over to her apartment for an all-night tattoo session, Someone could get as many tattoos as they wanted for $500.

In the video, Alhassinyani, a tattoo artist and another person can be seen.

At some point that night, the tattoo artist told detectives he was giving a tattoo to a man when Perez got into an argument with Alhassinyani after she found her personal information on his phone.

Detectives also found other videos where Alhassinyani is on a massage table at about 5:42 a.m. on Feb. 2 in his girlfriend’s apartment.

In the video, a tattoo artist appeared to be trying to shade the word “Side” on Alhassinyani’s back. He had the words “South Side” on his back and the Arlington City logo across his shoulder blades.

Within seconds, another person grabbed the tattoo gun and started defacing Alhassinyani’s tattoo.

“Do it little softer,” Alhassinyani said, according to the warrant.

The tattoo artist said, “He said it do it a little softer, what the hell.”

But the man defacing the tattoo doesn’t. The tattoo artist grabbed the tattoo gun back and wrote “Erika” on Alhassinyani’s neck.

The four gunmen loaded Alhassinyani into a Dodge Challenger, with Alhassinyani in the back, and drove up Texas 360 to Euless, according to KXAS-TV

Initially, Alhassinyani refused to get out of the car, but he got out and was shot. The suspects drove away.

Hours before he was killed on Feb. 2, Alhassinyani’s mother had sent him text messages, “Hi, call me, call me,” according to the warrant.

The last message she received from Alhassinayni was at 2:33 a.m. on Feb. 2 when he sent the message, “Bye.”