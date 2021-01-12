Dashcam video captures fatal attack on Dallas ride-share driver; suspect arrested

A Cedar Hill man who was a passenger in a ride-share violently attacked his driver in Dallas on Friday morning, repeatedly stabbing and striking him with several objects before the vehicle crashed, police said.

Seconds after the wreck, the Cedar Hill man ordered the driver to remove debris off the car, at which time the suspect got in the driver’s seat and hit the driver multiple times with the car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

At one point, Joshua Emmanuel Scott got out of the car, picked up a pole or stick, walked over to the driver and hit the victim several times with it, the affidavit says.

In his last attack, Scott got back in the car and struck the driver several more times with the car, killing the 33-year-old victim, Joshua Miller, police said.

Scott, who was covered in blood, later fled the scene on foot.

But Scott was booked into jail on a capital murder charge Saturday after Dallas detectives identified him through video on the driver’s dashboard camera.

The video captured the attack, according to the warrant released by Dallas police on Tuesday. The video has not been released by Dallas police.

Scott, 21, was in the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $2 million bail.

The warrant written by Dallas Detective David Grubbs gave this brief account of the fatal ride-share attack:

At about 11 a.m. on Friday, Miller picked up Scott at the Amazon Fulfillment Center, 9155 Southlink Drive in Dallas, where Scott worked.

Scott gave Miller an address, but at some point, Scott pulled out a handgun and told Miller to stop in the 4100 block of Cleveland Road in Dallas.

Scott told Miller to cover his face with a scarf, and Scott put down his handgun, but pulled out a knife and tried to cut Miller’s throat, according to the warrant.

The two struggled and Scott choked the driver as Miller tried to drive away.

The car crashed into a building in the 4100 block of Langdon Road in Dallas, but Scott continued to hit Miller. Scott grabbed his handgun and demanded that Miller give him his cellphone and password.

Scott ordered Miller to clean the debris off the wrecked car, and once that had been completed, the suspect got behind the wheel, drove at Miller and hit him several times, the warrant stated.

After the last attack, a witness saw Scott covered in blood and asked what had happened. Scott said there had been a wreck, but the witness saw Miller lying on the ground.

When the witness said he was going to call Dallas police, Scott fled on foot.