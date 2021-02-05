Arlington man who had been shot in the neck found dead in Euless service road culvert

Texas Department of Transportation employees on Thursday found in a culvert near a creek and service road in Euless the body of a 22-year-old Arlington man who had been shot to death, police said.

Arlington police suggested that Younis Alhassinyani’s body was left in the culvert after he was slain. He was shot in the neck, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

One of Alhassinyani’s parents reported to Arlington police on Tuesday that he was missing. The parent became concerned after Alhassinyani did not respond to telephone calls or text messages, Arlington police said Friday.

The state transportation employees found Alhassinyani’s body near State Highway 360 and Harwood Road.

Someone with information on the killing should call Arlington police detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691. A person with a tip may offer it anonymously by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.