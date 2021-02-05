Second Fort Worth officer on restricted duty during probe of racially insensitive post

The Fort Worth Police Department on Friday placed on restricted duty an officer who it said was under internal investigation after the officer shared an online post the department described as racially insensitive.

The matter is the second under similar circumstances at the department this week.

In both cases the investigations were spurred by postings found by other Fort Worth officers, the department said.

The department has not released the officers’ names. The officer who is the focus of the investigation that was launched on Friday has been on the force for four years. The officer involved in the probe that began on Monday has been employed by the department for three years.

“The Fort Worth Police Department is committed to transparency and will release further information when we are legally able to do so,” a spokesman wrote in a statement.

Officers on restricted duty status have their gun, badge and police powers removed pending the outcome of the investigation. The officers’ change in status was directed by Chief Neil Noakes.