Crime

Man shot as he held baby outside his east Fort Worth apartment dies, authorities say

A man who was shot on Tuesday as he held a baby outside of his east Fort Worth apartment has died.

Jaden Williams, 25, died on Thursday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The baby was grazed by a bullet and was in good condition, police said.

Two assailants approached Williams, including the one who opened fire, about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Barrywood Court, then ran. Police have not announced an arrest.

The shooting was possibly gang-related, police said.

