Fort Worth

Man shot with shotgun in east Fort Worth in possible drug deal gone bad, police say

A man was shot in the groin area with a shotgun in his east Fort Worth, TX garage Thursday night during a possible drug deal gone bad, police said.
A man was shot in the groin area with a shotgun in his east Fort Worth, TX garage Thursday night during a possible drug deal gone bad, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was shot in the groin area, with a shotgun, in his east Fort Worth garage late Thursday night during a possible drug deal gone bad, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

He indicated there were three male suspects, all of whom were at large as of Friday morning, police said.

Units were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Avenue G around midnight, according to a police call log. The caller’s husband was reportedly shot in the garage.

Officers confirmed the man was shot in the groin area. They began investigating the incident as a possible drug deal gone bad, police said, because the victim had a large bag of weed in the garage.

Robbery detectives and gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Jack Howland
Jack Howland
Jack Howland is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. Before coming to the Star-Telegram in May 2019, he worked for two and a half years as a breaking news reporter at the Poughkeepsie Journal in New York. He’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service