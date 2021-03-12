Man shot with shotgun in east Fort Worth in possible drug deal gone bad, police say

A man was shot in the groin area with a shotgun in his east Fort Worth, TX garage Thursday night during a possible drug deal gone bad, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was shot in the groin area, with a shotgun, in his east Fort Worth garage late Thursday night during a possible drug deal gone bad, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

He indicated there were three male suspects, all of whom were at large as of Friday morning, police said.

Units were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Avenue G around midnight, according to a police call log. The caller’s husband was reportedly shot in the garage.

Officers confirmed the man was shot in the groin area. They began investigating the incident as a possible drug deal gone bad, police said, because the victim had a large bag of weed in the garage.

Robbery detectives and gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.