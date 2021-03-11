Police arrest suspect on suspicion of murder in 15-year-old boy’s Fort Worth slaying

Fort Worth police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the killing last month of a 15-year-old boy.

Alejandro Balderas, 19, was booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Christopher Rodriguez.

Police have not released a motive for the killing.

Last week, detectives released photographs of four people in a sedan who met with Rodriguez when he was shot in the back about 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the 700 block of Tumbleweed Court, near Westpoint Boulevard.

Three young men and a young woman are in the photos, which were taken from a home surveillance camera.

Detectives said that the four people could have information about the teenager’s killing.

Anyone with information on the case should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4337.