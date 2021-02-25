Boy, 15, died of gun wound to back in west Fort Worth killing, medical examiner says

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday released the name of a teenage boy who was shot to death at a west Fort Worth house earlier in the week.

Christopher Rodriquez, 15, died of a gunshot wound in his back, the medical examiner’s office said.

Rodriquez was shot to death about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night during an altercation in the 700 block of Tumbleweed Court, near Westpoint Boulevard, Fort Worth police said.

Police have not announced an arrest. Assailants left the house after the shooting, police said.