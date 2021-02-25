Local

Large commercial fire reported near Richland Hills; smoke visible from Fort Worth

Multiple fire departments, including Fort Worth, are responding to a large commercial fire at 2525 Handley Ederville Road near Richland Hills. Heavy smoke from the fire is visible from east Fort Worth.
Multiple fire departments, including Fort Worth, are responding to a large commercial fire at 2525 Handley Ederville Road near Richland Hills.

The address is listed online with a company called Advanced Foam Recycling.

Heavy smoke from the fire is visible from east Fort Worth.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

