Large commercial fire reported near Richland Hills; smoke visible from Fort Worth

Multiple fire departments, including Fort Worth, are responding to a large commercial fire at 2525 Handley Ederville Road near Richland Hills. Heavy smoke from the fire is visible from east Fort Worth.
Josh Connelly
Star-Telegram
Multiple fire departments, including Fort Worth, are responding to a large commercial fire at 2525 Handley Ederville Road near Richland Hills.
The address is listed online with a company called Advanced Foam Recycling.
Heavy smoke from the fire is visible from east Fort Worth.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
February 23, 2021 10:55 PM
February 24, 2021 11:05 PM
February 25, 2021 10:39 AM
February 25, 2021 12:55 PM
Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.
Comments