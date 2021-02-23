Crime

Juvenile shot to death during an altercation at west Fort Worth house, authorities say

A juvenile was shot to death on Tuesday night during an altercation at a west Fort Worth house, police said.

The boy was slain about 8:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Tumbleweed Court, near Westpoint Boulevard.

Authorities had not released the victim’s name or age late Tuesday.

Police did not report an arrest. Assailants left the house after the shooting, a police spokesman said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were investigating the killing.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service