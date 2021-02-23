18-year-old gets in middle of Irving family fight, fatally shoots man, warrant says

An 18-year-old got into the middle of a family fight in Irving, and later shot to death a 35-year-old year man Sunday night, Irving police said.

The teen fled the scene, but he surrendered to authorities on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for him, police said.

Irving police identified the suspect as Ghazi Harris. The victim was identified as Keenon Culver of Irving.

Harris surrendered Tuesday to authorities at a Dallas police substation where Irving police responded and took the teen into custody.

Harris was in the Irving Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $500,000. He is facing a charge of murder, according to jail records and the warrant.

Police responded to a fight call shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Reserve Way in Irving.

Harris had attempted to break up a fight between Culver, Culver’s son and the son’s mother, according to the warrant.

At some point, the three stopped fighting, but Harris kept telling Culver’s son not to run away, according to the warrant.

That upset Culver, who walked toward Harris, but Culver wasn’t armed and did not raise his hands in a threatening manner, Irving police said.

Harris pulled out a pistol and fired one round at Culver, striking him in the chest, the warrant says.

Culver was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where he died.

Witnesses saw the shooting and provided information to identify Harris as the shooter, according to the warrant.

Harris was known to carry a pistol all the time, the warrant says.