Crime
Teenage driver dies in Arlington after hitting trees, apartment building, police say
A teenager driving a car died in Arlington on Monday when it struck several small trees and an empty apartment building, police said.
The crash occurred about 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of Valleywood Drive. The teenager, a male, was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed, Arlington police said.
The driver was the only occupant. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not on Tuesday evening released the driver’s name or age.
