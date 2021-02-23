Teenage driver dies in Arlington after hitting trees, apartment building, police say

A teenager driving a car died in Arlington on Monday when it struck several small trees and an empty apartment building, police said.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of Valleywood Drive. The teenager, a male, was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed, Arlington police said.

The driver was the only occupant. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not on Tuesday evening released the driver’s name or age.