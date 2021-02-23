Killer followed Fort Worth man, then shot him to death on highway exit ramp, police say

Homicide detectives asked for help Tuesday to identify the killer of a 21-year-old man who was found fatally shot early Sunday in a car that was on a highway exit ramp.

Initially, Fort Worth police believed they were responding to a traffic accident on the exit ramp for Crowley Road off Interstate 20.

But once they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and was unconscious.

Fort Worth police identified the victim as Patrick Boone of Fort Worth. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police responded to the call about 1 a.m. Sunday. Boone was found in a blue Dodge Nitro.

Boone had been traveling north on Interstate 35W from the area of Sycamore School and Crowley roads, according to surveillance videos and witnesses.

Detectives believe Boone was being followed from the Crowley and Sycamore School roads area.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4327 or Crimes Stoppers at 817-469-8477.