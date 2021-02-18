Crime

Woman shot elderly relative to death in Tarrant County house, sheriff’s office says

A woman shot her 81-year-old male relative to death Thursday inside a Tarrant County house, authorities said.

The man was slain in the 5300 block of Jessica Court, in an unincorporated area of the county, and someone reported the shooting about 11:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was in custody. The sheriff’s office did not release her name, age or describe her relationship to the victim. It did not offer information about a motive.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s name Thursday evening.

