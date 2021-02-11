82-year-old man hit, killed by car as he attempted to cross an Arlington street

An 82-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when he was hit by a car as he attempted to cross an Arlington street, Arlington police said.

The man who died has been identified as Curtis Veneralle, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. He died from blunt trauma and his death has been ruled an accident, according to officials at the medical examiner’s office.

A hometown was not listed for Veneralle on the medical examiner’s website.

Arlington police said no charges are expected in the case because the driver remained on the scene and the pedestrian tried to cross in the middle of a roadway.

The accident occurred about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Medlin Drive and West Arkansas Lane.

Veneralle did not use a crosswalk when he tried to cross the street and was hit by a car which had been westbound on Medlin Drive, Arlington police said.

Investigators have not ruled out that weather conditions may have been factor at the time of the accident because there was poor visibility.